And it's lovely that the lads are being indulged on the basis of their faith - but I wonder how many of us would get away with this in modern workplaces. I doubt you or I would be allowed to say in public we don't support homosexuality. Pretty sure if I said that at work, I'd be out on my arse in five minutes. And that's what these players are saying. It's discriminatory, it's hurtful and it damages fans of all ages, those who are gay and those who are young and think they might be.