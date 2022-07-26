The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

'It's not tokenistic': Why the Manly Sea Eagles' Pride jersey matters

By Holly Hazlewood
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:59pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick wear Manly's pride jersey but some players are unhappy. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

For those who think Pride rounds or jerseys in national sporting competitions are tokenistic, pandering or "woke" think again.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.