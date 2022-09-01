The ACT government may have deemed a new Civic stadium too expensive, but a redeveloped venue at Bruce could end up costing more in the long run according to the man who designed the new Sydney Football Stadium.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Wednesday took the preferred Civic site off the table, citing the astronomical $140 million cost of moving Parkes Way.
That has seen a redeveloped or rebuilt Bruce stadium emerge as the leading option but Russell Lee has cautioned against redeveloping a 45-year-old stadium.
The experienced sports architect was the lead designer of the new SFS and his firm, Cox Architecture, carried out multiple upgrades at Canberra Stadium over the years.
The Sydney venue will host its first games on Friday night when the Roosters take on the Rabbitohs before the Wallabies play South Africa on Saturday.
Both matches are sold out and the location of the venue close to the city will likely see the surrounding suburbs of Surry Hills, Paddington and Woollahra come to life before and after the matches.
Such an atmosphere had been predicted if a new stadium in Civic was built.
The NSW government faced significant political pressure when they decided to knock down the old Moore Park stadium. They argued, however, the cost of repairs and maintenance was prohibitively expensive and only expected to grow.
As such, the $828 million up-front price tag might be significant and unpalatable for many, but it must be compared to the hidden expenses that come with preserving an ageing venue.
Lee said this is a reality the ACT government must face sooner or later and given the current state of Canberra Stadium, he expects a complete rebuild will prove the cheaper option in the long run.
"We're seeing in Australia venues completed in the 1980s and 90s that are not measuring up to expectations," Lee said.
"We did some work with the NSW government about redeveloping Stadium Australia and found it is cheaper to knock it down and rebuild it than it is to make major modifications.
"You'll find it's the same situation in Canberra. It's time to start from scratch to go to the next step and bring it up to date. This venue is not the appropriate venue to do that."
The government has options for the Bruce site, with the stadium at the centre of discussions over the future of the AIS.
With the Australian Sports Commission considering downsizing the ageing facility, Barr is eager to create a sporting, residential and business precinct in the suburb.
The stadium's current form poses a number of challenges for architects and tenants.
Architects view a complete rebuild as the most appropriate option, however that will leave the Brumbies and Raiders homeless for a number of years.
The ACT does not have the elite facilities that enabled the Roosters, Waratahs and Sydney FC to continue playing at alternate venues in Sydney while the SFS was rebuilt.
However a redevelopment that enables clubs to continue playing at Canberra Stadium would see minimal changes made to the foundation infrastructure.
That is problematic given the age of the venue. With the stadium nearing the end of its structural lifespan, such a move would see the venue require significant maintenance costs to ensure it is safe for fans.
Additionally, the current design of the stadium leaves architects with little flexibility to provide significant upgrades if the government opts for a redevelopment.
That, according to Lee, will result in a significant financial outlay for little gain.
"When redeveloping a venue, one of the key factors you have to consider is if you can really achieve what you need to achieve to make a successful venue if you're still held back by certain aspects of the existing venue," he said.
"We pushed Canberra Stadium pretty hard to get it where it was for the Olympics. These stadiums are built within certain budgets and expectations.
"We pushed this stadium as hard as possible within those parameters. There really isn't much flexibility there. You don't have the capacity to build upon or expand the current stadium."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
