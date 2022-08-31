Tributes have poured in for Dr Allan Hawke, one of Canberra's most respected citizens who has passed away.
"Australia and ANU have lost a true leader," the vice-chancellor of the Australian National University Brian Schmidt said.
"Dr Hawke made significant contributions in areas vital to our national interest, including defence and our regions, as well as in our relations the globe.
"He will be missed."
Dr Hawke was a graduate of the ANU as well as its chancellor. He was also chief of staff to prime minister Paul Keating, secretary of several ministries and Australian high commissioner to New Zealand.
He was also chairman of the Canberra Raiders.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner described Dr Hawke as "much loved". The club issued a statement: "The Canberra Raiders are deeply saddened by the passing of Club Chairman and long serving member of the community Dr Allan Hawke AC, who passed away last night after a long battle with cancer."
Dr Hawke was a local man to his roots, born in Canberra on February 18, 1948 and educated at Queanbeyan High School. He achieved first class honours in his undergraduate degree at the ANU before a Doctorate of Philosophy.
He was Chancellor of the ANU from 2006 to 2009. He was made a companion of the Order of Australia in 2010.
"He led an extraordinary public and private life and was on many boards, but I can say that the board he loved being on the most was the Canberra Raiders. He was still watching us win against Manly on the weekend and was wearing his Raiders jersey in his hospital bed." Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.
"He was a wonderful man," according to John McIntyre who preceded Dr Hawke as chairman of the Raiders and who nominated him for the role. The two grew up on Bruce Street in Queanbeyan. "We were in Number 10 and he was Number 13," Mr McIntyre said. "He was very, very bright." They owned race-horses together. Mr McIntyre said that Dr Hawke was a humble man despite his great achievements.
The Raiders chairman was well regarded in many fields.
The ANU Vice-Chancellor, Brian Schmidt, said that Dr Hawke had served ANU and Australia with "great distinction". "Australia and ANU have lost a true leader," Professor Schmidt said.
Last year, he gave a talk to ACT members of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (of which he was a "lifelong fellow").
The institute said afterwards: "Over the many decades of his distinguished public career, Canberra Raiders chairman Dr Allan Hawke has been outspoken on a number of issues. These include the lack of women in the public service and on boards, the need for people-focused leadership, the lack of consequences from the financial services royal commission and how greed on CEO pay is out of step with what is seen as fair by society."
Rugby league was his great sporting love (along with golf).
In his youth, he played on the wing for the Queanbeyan Blues "so I've had lifelong association with rugby league".
It's actually a bit of a revelation - about how many people have gone out of their way to contact me and offer me support. It's pretty heart-warming. It's a bit of a lesson to you that people out there do care.- Dr Allan Hawke in 2019
He took over as chairman of the Raiders just over ten years ago and, by all accounts, helped transform it.
"He raised eyebrows, for example, when he chaired a subcommittee set up to select a new coach - the group eventually choosing Ricky Stuart," according to the profile for the Institute of Company Directors.
The changes he instituted were thought to be radical at the time but later adopted throughout the sport.
The number of women on the board increased under his chairmanship.
He said: "I think we now have a very good diverse board to oversee what happens at the Raiders. If you look at their qualifications and contributions you can readily see that this is not tokenism."
Reflecting on the many roles he had held, Dr Hawke said that public servants should consider active staffer roles in politics to really understand how government works.
"I learned more about how government really works from the inside in the six months I was with Keating than I had previously learned from 1974 to 1993," he told the Institute of Company Directors.
"I often explain to people that their experience and career will benefit if they get an opportunity to spend time in a ministerial office and learn about the issues. I was in the Keating office during a period when amazing things were achieved for Australia including the Mabo legislation."
As he underwent sessions of treatment in 2019, he thanked people for the support they had given him. "I couldn't have more support, not only from the Raiders, but from people I know in all walks of life," he said.
"It's actually a bit of a revelation - about how many people have gone out of their way to contact me and offer me support.
"It's pretty heart-warming. It's a bit of a lesson to you that people out there do care."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
