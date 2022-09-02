The Canberra Times
Birdsnest selling pre-loved or 'rehatched' clothing

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 2 2022
Birdsnest founder Jane Cay, right, is trying to make the business more sustainable and fashion to last longer. Pictures supplied

To help slow down fashion and make clothes last longer, Cooma-based online fashion retailer birdsnest is starting to sell pre-loved pieces alongside its new styles.

