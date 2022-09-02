To help slow down fashion and make clothes last longer, Cooma-based online fashion retailer birdsnest is starting to sell pre-loved pieces alongside its new styles.
The venture is called birdsnest rehatched.
The birdsnest rehatched range includes pre-loved birdsnest garments donated back by its customers to the retailer. The clothes are in "very good" to "excellent" condition after being checked by the birdsnest team.
Customers who send in once-loved birdsnest items (via prepaid returns postage) receive a small credit to shop new or preloved - or to donate to a woman in need.
Birdsnest founder Jane Cay says it's about slowing down fashion.
"It's all about us, I guess, taking responsibility for the clothing we bring into the world," she said.
"I think we're all starting to think about our wardrobes and the life cycles of our clothes a little bit differently and rehatched is a part of that story."
While thrifting or op-shopping are nothing new, birdsnest rehatched is different in that it has created a one-stop-shop where new and secondhand items can be purchased together.
Customers still have 365 days to receive a full refund on a rehatched style if it is not going to be worn.
"Our mission is to offer you a first-class experience when shopping for second-hand," Cay said.
Rehatched started as an idea back in 2019 as a way for birdsnest to become more sustainable.
During the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, birdnest also encouraged customers to clean out their wardrobes and send back birdsnest items they no longer needed.
Two local market days were held in Cooma, with 50 per cent of sales going to birdsnest's charity partners, raising more than $20,000 each for Keep it Cool and School for Life. The success of the physical market days was proof there was an appetite for shopping seconds from birdsnest, Cay said "showing how great fashion can take a slower lane".
See more at birdsnest.com.au/preloved
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
