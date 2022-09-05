The Canberra Times
Labor's federal ICAC model to be revealed next week

Harley Dennett
Harley Dennett
September 5 2022 - 7:30pm
Attorney General Mark Dreyfus will introduce legislation for Labor's anti-corruption commission after it gets the nod from government MPs early next week. Picture by Karleen Minney

The federal government's legislation for an anti-corruption and integrity commission will be introduced to the Parliament early next week.

Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

