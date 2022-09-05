Crossbench MP Helen Haines, who introduced her own integrity commission bill, was one of four federal politicians recognised for their integrity efforts in the previous parliament by the Accountability Round Table on Monday. Dr Haines, fellow crossbenchers Zali Steggall and former senator Rex Patrick were presented with the Alan Missen Award. The John Button Award for a frontbencher was awarded to Labor ACT MP for Fenner, Dr Andrew Leigh for raising the level of debate on economic and social issues.

