The federal government's legislation for an anti-corruption and integrity commission will be introduced to the Parliament early next week.
A parliamentary inquiry into the draft legislation will be held over the coming months instead of a lengthy public consultation period to enable MPs to vote on it before the end of the year, which Labor promised during the election campaign.
Attorney General Mark Dreyfus says the government's model for a National Anti-Corruption Commission will operate independently of government and have a broad jurisdiction with powers to hold public hearings and investigate ministers, MPs and their staff, public servants and contractors.
"This legislation is a key part of our agenda to restore public trust and strengthen standards of integrity in our federal government," Mr Dreyfus said.
It was joined in that agenda with a new ministerial code of conduct and a process for merit-based appointments in the Attorney General's portfolio, he said.
The previous Coalition government's proposed integrity commission, a 2019 election commitment, was put through multiple rounds of public consultation but never introduced to parliament.
Crossbench MP Helen Haines, who introduced her own integrity commission bill, was one of four federal politicians recognised for their integrity efforts in the previous parliament by the Accountability Round Table on Monday. Dr Haines, fellow crossbenchers Zali Steggall and former senator Rex Patrick were presented with the Alan Missen Award. The John Button Award for a frontbencher was awarded to Labor ACT MP for Fenner, Dr Andrew Leigh for raising the level of debate on economic and social issues.
The accountability group's chair, Professor Spencer Zifcak, said revelations about secret ministerial appointments demonstrated the importance of improving high standards of parliamentary accountability.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
