The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

The majority of Australians say that would stand up for a victim of harassment, but would they really?

By Ruvimbo Togara
September 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When harassment happens it leaves the victim powerless. Picture: Shutterstock

There is not a woman in Australia that does not leave the house practicing her strategies to avoid street harassment, whether it is changing her route home in the dark or the well-worn practice of walking with keys nervously clenched in a tight fist.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.