Christine Holgate has suggested she will not move on from the Cartier watch scandal until the Liberal Party apologises to her.
Ms Holgate claimed she was bullied by then prime minister Scott Morrison to resign as CEO of Australia Post in November 2020.
Mr Morrison slammed the businesswoman for gifting $20,000 worth of Cartier watches to senior executives.
In August, the Greens announced they wanted a second inquiry into the saga following revelations Mr Morrison was secretly acting as finance minister during the first one in 2021.
"Members of the Liberal Party came out and said, 'Oh, you know, we still move on'," she said on Tuesday at a Chief Executive Women panel on leadership.
"I can understand some people think perhaps it's time to move on, but they're not the people who are the victims.
"And anybody who's been a victim of some horrendous crime, will never feel it's time to move on until there's an apology."
Ms Holgate said people within the Liberal Party had privately supported her after she stepped down.
"People from every political party, and including people from perhaps the Prime Minister's closest group but couldn't go public, were actually supportive. So it was quite unusual," she said.
Ms Holgate, who previously said she fell into a deep depression after resigning, said messages from "mums and of Australia" inspired her.
"One morning I just woke up and went, 'f--- you, bastards,'" she said.
"You're not going to define who I am, and I'm not going to become this silent victim."
Ms Holgate, who is now chief executive of Toll Express, said national figures who harassed women were not being held to account.
"People who do the wrong thing have not been held to account," she said.
"It was very disappointing for a lot of women to find that somebody who was accused of taking photographs could still sit in Parliament and represent us as a country."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
