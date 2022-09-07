The Canberra Times
Efforts underway expedite the territory rights bill

Karen Barlow
September 7 2022 - 7:30pm
Senator David Pocock .Picture by Karleen Minney

Efforts to expedite the bill to restore territory rights are underway with independent ACT Senator David Pocock giving up a yearly allotment of personally assigned Senate chamber time on Thursday so others can contribute debate.

