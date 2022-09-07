The Canberra Times
Federal Labor tasks ABS with learning more about jobless and disadvantage

Harley Dennett
Harley Dennett
September 7 2022 - 12:30pm
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish more frequent data on disadvantage as government policy officials attempt to better understand the jobless in a period of extremely low unemployment.

