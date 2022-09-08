Babies and toddlers are tumbling over giant teddies in a brightly-coloured room at Canberra College Cares, the support and education service for students who are pregnant or already parents.
But as soon as Canberra author Shelly Unwin starts reading them a story - her own book Hello Baby! - the children all settle in to listen to her words, on Thursday, International Literacy Day.
Advertisement
Ms Unwin explains to the mums that her picture book was inspired by the thought that even on the most challenging, difficult days, there is still time at the end of the day to "have a little cuddle and think about how precious baby is" as they read a book together.
Each mum received a copy of Hello Baby!, which has also just been published in the United States.
It's a tradition on International Literacy Day for the ACT branch of the Australian Literacy Educator Association to donate books to Canberra College Cares, local hospitals and the local charity Roundabout.
The association comprises local teachers who volunteer their time to spread the love of books.
This year, Hughes Primary teacher-librarian Libby Baker brought the books along to Canberra College Cares, with her own children, Heidi, 3, and William, five months, also enjoying the special storytime.
"Because we know how important storytime is for our kids and the more books we get into them, the better," she said to the mums.
It's a message strongly received.
The mums at Canberra College Cares are juggling getting their Year 12 qualifications while looking after their children. And that includes reading to their kids.
Alice Bowman, 20, has Mason, three, and Ivy, one.
She said Mason was "a full-on book nerd".
"He loves all books. Peek-a-boo, pop-up books," she said.
"He's even trying to read himself, even though it comes out as gibberish, he's really trying."
Alice said after her studies were finished she hoped to become a police officer.
Bri Deskar, 17, is mum to Ivy, three, and Luka, six months.
"She tends to read to Luka," Bri, who wants to be a learning support assistant, said.
Advertisement
Shona Barrow, 18, mum to Delilah, eight months, said she read to her every night.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.