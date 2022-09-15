Labor Senator Pat Dodson has become the first Australian federal politician to include native title in his declarations of pecuniary interests, becoming one of two Indigenous senators to use the Westminster system to publicly acknowledge traditional ties to the land.
With the declaration for the 47th Parliament, the West Australian representative joins fellow Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy in making what he called "novel" real estate pledges in the interests of transparency.
Senator McCarthy has not listed native title, rather the Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians has declared herself as a traditional owner of Vanderlin Island (Wurralibi Aboriginal Land Trust) in the Northern Territory. It is an activity she has been doing since she entered the NT parliament in 2005, although it was first noticed when she was elected as a senator in 2016.
Senator Dodson also entered Federal Parliament in 2016. Now in government, the Special Envoy for Reconciliation and Implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart told The Canberra Times he is declaring his "unique" real estate in the interests of transparency.
"The inclusion of native title interests on the register is novel for Parliament," the senator said. "As far as I am aware it has not occurred before.
"Native title rights are unique from other interests in the land because they are held collectively in accordance with First Nations law and customs and not as an individual right."
Declarations on the register of senators' interests are designed to make apparent any conflict of interests as politicians do their jobs. They can include listings or deletions of shares, superannuation funds, trusts, mortgages, gold and silver bullion, union affiliations, privately paid for business class airfares or honorariums for former prime ministers starting out on world speaking tours.
Senator Dodson has declared he is a Yawuru native title holder pursuant to the native title determination in Ruibi Community v State of Western Australia (No 6) [2006] FCA 82.
Senator Dodson also declared he holds cultural knowledge and ceremonial roles as a senior Yawuru man.
"I don't receive any personal financial benefit from the Yawuru native title determination, but to ensure transparency after Labor won government, I felt it was right to include it in my declaration," the senator said.
"While recognising the limits of native title, it can help communities face up to the unfinished business of our country and has been an important step in our national journey of reconciliation."
On top of a listing for her three-bedroom residential property, Senator McCarthy has again entered her status as a traditional owner of Vanderlin Island.
She has also declared she is a "second generation jungkayi ('custodian' for mother's country) for Wuyaliya country on Southwest Island (Wurralibi Aboriginal Land Trust)".
The senator has also said she is "jungkayi for the emu dreaming and country called ngalamja which is on 7 Emus station".
"Declaring traditional land ownership might come across as a bit unusual, but it will always be important to me as a parliamentarian to ensure transparency and honesty," she told The Canberra Times.
"There are always reminders, in both personal and political life, of how far we have come as a nation in recognising the connection to country that First Nations Australians have had for tens of thousands of years."
Both senators are now in key roles in the Albanese government, particularly over the campaign to enshrine a Voice to Parliament in the Australian constitution.
Senator Dodson co-chairs, with the Minister for Indigenous Australian Linda Burney, a working group of First Nations leaders to "guide the big questions" about a referendum.
"Whether it is achieving land rights or progressing a Voice to Parliament, these outcomes do not come without an incredible amount of hard work and persistence from First Nations people and communities," Senator McCarthy said.
"From the bush to the city, a lot of First Nations people in Australia still struggle with their place in this country today on a range of issues including health, justice and opportunities to get ahead.
"Just like the achievement of land rights was a defining moment of change, the Voice to Parliament can be another powerful step towards achieving positive change and a better future for Australians."
The Prime Minister has pledged to hold a referendum in this term of Parliament.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
