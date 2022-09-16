The Canberra Times
Homeless men with children forgotten amid shortage of social housing, rental crisis: Canberra Everyman CEO Greg Aldridge

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
September 16 2022 - 7:30pm
Luke Juratowitch is settling into community housing after three months of experiencing homelessness. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Luke Juratowitch is coming to terms with looking out over a backyard, and knowing he can plant a garden.

