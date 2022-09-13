Aunty has jumped the shark. You could understand the wall-to-wall rolling coverage of Queen Elizabeth's death on the first day. It was entirely appropriate to mark the monarch's death by celebrating her life. But 36, 48 hours later, with much of the material on high rotation, it had begun to wear thin. So thin, The Echidna launched a motorcycle boot at the TV (it missed). News of a big, successful counter-offensive in Ukraine was nowhere to be seen until Sunday night and then relegated to the back of the bulletin just before the sport: "And in other news..." Never mind Russia was being pushed back its own border in a spectacular military operation after being gulled by a sneaky misinformation campaign. Nothing to see here, apparently. Nothing to see in PNG either, where a magnitude 7.6 earthquake had shaken the country and taken an unknown number of lives. To be fair, the ABC did carry these stories on its website but the TV audience was largely left in the dark. It was as if its main platform had turned into a televised version of The Australian Women's Weekly.

