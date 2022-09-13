The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is also a goodbye to the certainty of increasing living standards

Peter Martin
By Peter Martin
September 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
King Charles III inherits a future with no guarantee of ever-increasing living standards. Picture Getty Images

Much has been written about how, with the passing of the Queen, we have lost one of our last continuing links to the second world war.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Martin

Peter Martin

Columnist

Peter Martin is the business and economy editor of the Conversation and a visiting fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University. He is a former economics editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.