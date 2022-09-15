Ian says: "I still like to carry notes and coins as it gives me comfort that I would still be able to buy stuff if there was a power blackout or massive hack attack or glitch with the bank's software, and electronic banking wasn't working. That assumes a shop owner or merchant would accept cash in those circumstances. I also like to have something to give beggars at the local shops although they tend to grumble at coins these days, particularly silver. It all means the notes almost never get used (there's the old trope of a moth flying out when I unzip the note pocket), and mine will still have the Queen's face when we're up to King William or even King George, although I probably won't be around for the latter."