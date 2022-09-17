David Jenkins always tell his Monaro Panthers teammates to get him the ball in the box, and he'll do the rest.
Since he had only scored once before, and is a defender, it seemed unlikely he would recreate it at the same stadium and the same end of the field.
But he did.
Jenkins recreated his sole NPL men's goal from back in 2020 on Saturday, and like his first, his second came at a crucial moment to help his side to a 2-0 win.
It was deadlocked 0-0 in the elimination final between the Panthers and the O'Connor Knights, until Jenkins' header found the back of the net at Deakin Stadium five minutes before half-time.
A free-kick by Gabe Cole was punched over the byline by Knights' goalkeeper Jack Miller for a Monaro corner. Defender Joshua Calabria swung it in, and his Panthers skipper came diving in with his head to make it 1-0.
"As much as I wouldn't like to admit it, it is only my second," Jenkins laughed.
"I keep saying to the boys just put it on my head in the box and see what happens.
"I've only ever scored two, and they've both been here at that end in the finals. But look, it's nice to score but it's more important to get the win and move on to next week."
His side's second came via another header. Monaro substitute Sebastian Woods made an immediate impact to double his side's lead.
The midfielder sent it wide to striker Andre Carle, before continuing his own run out wide. Woods got the ball back and crossed it into the box for another header, this time via Michael John, to double their lead to 2-0.
"We prepared well during the week, the boys have been training really well. The coaching staff put together a plan, and I think for the majority of the game we executed on that today," Jenkins said.
"We could have been better but we won and we continue in finals, so that's all that matters.
"But we've just got to make sure that we actually focus on executing our plan, work on our discipline, keep our shape, and with the players in our team, if we do that, we can defend well, we've got good attacking threats and that can create and score goals."
It gave them some breathing room for the next 20 or so minutes left, but the Knights had their chances, they just could not find the back of the net.
But for a club that was only promoted into the top flight this season, a top four finish and finals football is a feat in itself.
Knights midfielder Patrick O'Rourke said they were disappointed but there were positives.
"It's very good to make finals, especially first year back in the NPL after being promoted," he said.
"[Monaro] were just better. They finished their chances, we didn't. But towards the end, we did play very well."
The Panthers will battle it out against Gungahlin United next weekend in the preliminary final.
United fell to minor premiers Canberra Croatia 3-2 in the qualification final on Saturday.
Stephen Domenici fired first for the homeside and scored a brace, before Samuel Habtemariam returned with a brace of his own. But it was Daniel Barac who netted the decider.
Men's elimination final: Monaro Panthers 2 bt O'Connor Knights 0
Men's qualification final: Canberra Croatia 3 bt Gungahlin United 2
