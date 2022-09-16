The A-League Women's competition has come a long way since Grace Maher's debut season in 2014, but it still has a way to go.
That was eight years ago, when the competition was made up of eight teams and 12 games a season.
Fast forward to the 2022-23 season, Maher's seventh at Canberra, and the 23-year-old is preparing for an 11-team competition with 18 games.
The ALW draw was released this week for the extended season, with four extra games and an additional side joining the competition.
But it still falls short of a full home and away season, although one is promised next season.
"We always used to talk about it being a sprint. You have got to start well and finish well if you want any chance of making the top four, and maybe that takes a little bit of the pressure off," Maher said.
"As much as we're pleased that it's grown, two more rounds was all we needed for a full home and away. I'm going to be someone that always pushes that, so a little bit disappointed.
"But I do believe that with more game time and longer seasons, there's going to be opportunities that we didn't have before for our full squad to get experience and that's going to grow the league, not just in Canberra and in Australia, but internationally as well."
Maher became United's 14th signing on Friday, and her childhood idol Caitlin Munoz had nothing but positive words about it.
She praised the midfielder's game knowledge and awareness, and her technical ability, before adding the club was "really lucky to have her".
The United legend, and one of this season's mentors, echoed Maher's words on the growth this season compared to when she was suiting up.
"It's great to see, 10 years ago it was a lot different to what it is now, and there's still room for it to grow," Munoz said.
"I would have loved a little bit of an overseas trip [to New Zealand] during the season back in the day, but I might try to jump on board this one if they need a mentor to go.
"I think for the league, it's brilliant, and for the players, it's brilliant. Especially for those young girls who maybe have never been overseas before and get to travel with the team and experience what it's like to be a bit of an athlete that way."
