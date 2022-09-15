Dual Canberra United and Canberra Capitals fans have a big decision to make on December 10.
Both sides are set to take to the field, and the court, at 3pm in the capital for their respective competitions.
The A-League Women's 2022-23 draw was revealed on Thursday, two weeks after the WNBL's fixtures, and showed three clashes for Canberra's top women's teams.
United and the Capitals will also play on the same day on February 25 and March 4, but at different times.
But on December 10, there is no degree of difference, it's a 3pm start for both.
The Capitals will take on the Sydney Flames that Saturday, and United will don their boots against new signing Grace Jale's old club Wellington Phoenix.
As they hunt a return to finals football, United coach Njegosh Popovich said the side were comfortable with the way the draw turned out.
"I think any coach that looks at a draw will always find something that they're not happy with, but at the end of the day, I think it's fair and equitable across the board," he said.
"We only play Brisbane and Sydney once, so I think that works out well, as Sydney were premiers last season.
"We had our opportunities to comment, which we did on some and got our way, so we're very comfortable."
Canberra will kick-off their season on November 19 with a home fixture against Perth Glory back at McKellar Park. It will mark the club's first ALW game back at the Belconnen venue since the 2019-20 season.
The club will play nine games at home during the 20-round season, with their pre-Christmas fixture venturing across state lines to Queanbeyan.
Popovich said it was exciting to face Perth at home in the first round, as it was a great welcome back to McKellar Park.
But it was also important to promote the game in other areas, as they would on December 23 at Seiffert Oval.
"It's important to keep promoting our game out into the regional areas, not that Queanbeyan is really regional compared to Canberra, it's really like another suburb for us, and I'd love to be able to create that connection back again," he said.
"We look back at previous sporting groups like the Canberra Raiders starting from there, and they still have a lot of bases in the Queanbeyan region.
"So I think it's important for us to connect with that community, and what a great spectacle that'll be Seiffert Oval, as a night game for us on a Friday."
Canberra's longest road trip comes in round eight and nine after a bye, with a game in Melbourne on December 31 and their next fixture in Adelaide on January 7.
Before they secure three back-to-back home fixtures in February and March, towards the tail end of the competition. Sydney FC is up first on February 11, then it's the Western Sydney Wanderers in round 16, and Adelaide United next.
CANBERRA UNITED ALW DRAW
November 19: Canberra United v Perth Glory at McKellar, 3pm
November 26: Brisbane Roar v Canberra United at Perry Park, 3pm
December 10: Canberra United v Wellington Phoenix at McKellar, 3pm
December 18: Perth Glory v Canberra United at Macedonia Park, 7pm
December 23: Canberra United v Melbourne City at Seiffert Oval, 6pm
December 31: Melbourne Victory v Canberra United at CB Smith Reserve, 3pm
January 7: Adelaide United v Canberra United at Adelaide, 4pm
January 14: Canberra United v Newcastle Jets at McKellar 3pm
January 22: Wellington Phoenix v Canberra United at Wellington, 10.25am
January 28: Canberra United v Western United at McKellar, 3pm
February 4: Newcastle Jets v Canberra United at Newcastle, 3pm
February 11: Canberra United v Sydney FC at McKellar, 3pm
February 25: Canberra United v Western Sydney Wanderers at McKellar, 3pm
March 4: Canberra United v Adelaide United at McKellar, 3pm
March 12: Western Sydney Wanderers v Canberra United at Wanderers Park, 4pm
March 18: Canberra United v Melbourne Victory at McKellar, 3pm
March 25: Western United v Canberra United at Plumpton, 3pm
April 2: Melbourne City v Canberra United at Casey Fields, 5.35pm
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times.
