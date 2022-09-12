The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Gunners' point guard Dhal Fieg moves step closer to NBL dream with all-star selection at nationals

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:47am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Gunners' point guard Dhal Fieg has his sights on the NBL. Picture by Ian Knight Photography

Dhal Fieg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.