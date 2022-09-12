Dhal Fieg.
It's a name to remember for Canberrans, as he moves one step closer to making his NBL dream a reality.
The 21-year-old was named in the NBL1 National Finals' All-Star team for his efforts on the court in Melbourne.
The Canberra Gunners' point guard said he has his sights set on earning an NBL contract.
"That's my initial goal, but right now I'm just going to work on getting better every day," Fieg said.
"Whatever opportunity comes ahead, I'll take it and embrace it full force but at the moment it's working on grinding every day and getting better. Whatever is ahead for me, is ahead for me."
Fieg was surprised by his All-Star selection but "ecstatic" when he heard the news.
But his coach Peter Herak was not surprised, and said the youngster's performance over the weekend would have put him on NBL clubs' radars.
"He's an X-factor for us," Herak said.
"He absolutely comes in and provides us with the right level of energy and spark that we need. He is going to be an elite player for a long time, and I'm super proud of his efforts this weekend.
"We couldn't be happier for him, because he got rewarded for the way he played this weekend, and I think people at that national level will be paying attention."
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Although for now, Fieg's focus is on celebrating his team's success this season and results from the weekend.
The East champions narrowly missed out on making the national final, their Friday night loss proving the difference.
The Gunners claimed a 93-72 win over the Hobart Chargers on Sunday, following Saturday's 101-91 triumph over the Gold Coast Rollers where Fieg managed 15 points, five steals, four assists and three boards against the Rollers.
But their first game against the Frankston Blues sealed their fate. The Gunners took an 18-point lead before Frankston clawed its way back, finishing the better to win 89-86, playing its way into the championship final.
Fieg's class was on display from game one, with a reverse alley-oop finish and a slam dunk to finish with 18 points, five boards, three assists and two steals against the Blues.
"It was unfortunate that we couldn't come away with the win but it was still a good experience and I'm happy right now," he said.
"This weekend definitely taught us all a lot, so heading into next year, I reckon we could bring it home."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.