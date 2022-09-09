The Canberra Capitals will not be rolling out the red carpet on December 18 when Lauren Jackson returns.
The 41-year-old won four championships with the side but her first WNBL game back in Canberra will not be in a Capitals jersey; this time it will be in a Southside Flyers one.
But her name alone is expected to fill seats at the National Convention Centre that Sunday.
Former Capitals coach Carrie Graf, who launched Jackson's Capitals career back in 1999, said it was huge to have her back in the league.
"A lot has changed since she last played, but she's still Lauren Jackson," she said.
"For people that didn't get a chance to see her play and go, 'Oh, I should have watched Lauren Jackson play'. Well now they have an opportunity to see her back in the WNBL.
"It's a huge boost for the league. I think she'll draw crowds no matter which city she's playing in, and certainly I'm sure she'll draw a crowd when she comes to Canberra.
"Canberrans were fond of watching her playing and so they should be, she's an absolute icon of the game and an unbelievable talent.
"Basketball fans will be all over it and I think people that are sport fans that haven't seen her play in the flesh will come out to see, to which I'd say, Aabsolutely come watch her play'. She's a freak in the best possible way as a basketballer."
Even without Jackson, interest in the region's most successful franchise is building both on and off the court.
The Capitals have struck a three-year partnership with Tradies and CFMEU, turning back the clock to 2013, as major sponsors. And part of the deal includes delivering interactive basketball programs to schools in inner north Canberra throughout term 4.
On-court interest is also building, the club well on its way to beating the almost 400 members it had last season.
Presale memberships went live on Monday, before everyone got access on Friday, and within the first two hours the Capitals had nearly 300 members.
Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie said they knew fans wanted to watch one of the best sporting experiences in town, and Jackson's return was part of that.
"We will leave the technical stuff up to Vealy (coach Kristen Veal) and the ... Caps athletes," she laughed.
"We have a match-day chant which is 'Go Caps' and to be specific, that's go current day Caps. That's not go former Caps, or previous Caps, or Caps alumni. Our chant is 'Go Caps' because that's to ideally help the team win on match day.
"So look, I think we'll probably politely shake Lauren's hand and give her a little wave but after that, it's game on."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
