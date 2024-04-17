'I never thought I'd get back to this point': Why Jackson traded Paris for Tuggeranong

The Tuggeranong basketball courts are as far removed from Paris as you can imagine, even if those in the deep south of Canberra tell you the arrival of a new Three Mills Bakery will improve their croissant offerings.
But it's here you'll find the greatest Australian basketballer in history - Lauren Jackson - at almost exactly the same time the Australian Olympic team is marking 100 days to go until the opening ceremony in Paris.
The contrast isn't lost on Jackson as she casts her eye over the next generation at the She Hoops holiday camp on the very courts she once ruled as a Canberra Capitals star.
At the same time she is wrestling with arguably the most difficult decision of her career as she weighs up the pursuit of a fifth Olympic Games appearance in Paris later this year and the needs of her family.
Jackson was picked in an extended Australian Opals squad two months ago and coach Sandy Brondello is keen to have her experience to help boost the team's medal ambitions.
At 42 years old, Jackson is incredibly grateful to even have a shot at making the final squad. But with two young sons - Harry and Lenny - she says it's time to put them first.
"Where am I up to? I don't know," Jackson says before a pause.
"I still haven't made a decision. It's an ongoing conversation with my children. It truly is about my family. My youngest Lenny isn't that keen on it because it is big in terms of the travel and being away.
"I'm in the squad and that's fantastic. There's a decision to be made really soon, for sure. The Olympics are 100 days away and I'm keeping myself as fit as I possibly can, but it is hard."
Jackson was happy to be a world away from the Olympic hype as she traded tips with juniors and secrets about her new shoes on the third leg of her She Hoops tour.
Jackson is the pioneer of the program, which was launched to give girls and women a pathway to play the sport and develop their games.
The Australian Opals legend hosted camps on the south coast before coming to Tuggeranong - where she launched her career with the Canberra Capitals more than 20 years ago - and will move on to Wagga on Thursday.
The desire to give back to the sport that gave her everything has been one of her biggest motivating factors in recent years, working closely with Basketball Australia to improve the female pathways.
"It doesn't feel strange to be back in Tuggeranong. Every time I come back it feels like home," Jackson said.
"It's nice to be back. I love when my kids can be here as well. And I love this turnout with all of these girls, it's pretty remarkable.
"Creating a space for young girls to come and play, make new friends and have some fun ... that's the aim. We know girls love participating alongside other girls because they feel like they get an opportunity.
"So it's really special to see this and be a part of it, getting girls to different skill levels and making it fun. It's the connection piece for me."
But since making her comeback in 2022, playing at the World Cup later in the same year, helping the Opals qualify for the Olympics two months ago and then winning a WNBL title, the Paris question has followed her wherever she has gone.
Another Olympics was never on Jackson's radar when injury forced her into retirement eight years ago. She had played at four Olympics - winning medals at all of them - and carried the Australian flag into the opening ceremony at London in 2012, but Rio was a bridge too far for her battered body.
Now she's back on court and feeling good, shocked she is even in a position to earn a ticket to Paris.
She says Basketball Australia has been "incredibly supportive" of everything she has done since she retired - and then made a comeback - as she continues to play and work as the organisation's head of women's basketball.
The playing bug never left her and - with the help of best friend and Albury coach Sam McDonald - she made her way back on to the court and is continuing to train at 6.30am each day to make sure she's ready for whatever decision she makes.
Because Jackson knows better than most how cruel injuries can be. She was plagued by them throughout her glittering career, retired because of them, then ruptured her Achilles and broke her foot last year before recovering to have another stint on the court.
So while she watched the Olympic team unveil its opening ceremony uniform from afar on Wednesday, she celebrated the 100-day countdown alongside those who matter most - her family.
"I don't have anything to prove to myself. The last few years have probably been the most rewarding of my whole life because of the work I've put in and the consistency," Jackson said.
"I thought I was done when I did my Achilles and foot. I never thought I would get back to this point where I could potentially be selected to play at another Olympic Games at 43 years old.
"I saw the 100-day countdown on The Today Show this morning and it's getting real. I know I need to make a decision and that's for my and the boys.
"I've had so much support. From Basketball Australia, from my family, my parents and the people around me, Sam. I wish I could play forever, the reality is I can't. And this is what it's about - my family."
