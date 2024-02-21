Capitals set to make a crucial coaching call in bid for playoff return

The Canberra Capitals are poised to make a crucial call on their future with coach Kristen Veal's two-year deal set to expire after two wooden spoon-winning seasons.
It is understood officials have been in discussions about a one-year extension as Veal looks to develop a crop of promising talents into playoff contenders.
Veal is understood to be keen to stay at the helm of the Capitals beyond this season, which ends with a home game against the Melbourne Boomers at the National Convention Centre on Saturday.
University of Canberra director of sport Carrie Graf and Veal are set to front the media on Friday, but it is unclear whether the Capitals have settled on coaching arrangements for the 2024-25 campaign.
The Capitals have managed just six wins throughout the past two seasons but general manager Lucille Bailie has implored Capitals fans to fill the NCC - in what could be a farewell amid plans to move to the AIS Arena next season - to celebrate the final game of the season.
"Why wouldn't you spend a few bucks to watch Jade Melbourne, or make the most of the last Saturday for six months to watch Alex Sharp, a player in career-best form," Bailie said.
"That, as it always does, resonates with our rusted-on fans but also the new people that are coming and having a revelation about what the Caps are all about. We're on track for a sell-out for the final game of the season."
