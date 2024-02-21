The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Capitals set to make a crucial coaching call in bid for playoff return

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 21 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Capitals are poised to make a crucial call on their future with coach Kristen Veal's two-year deal set to expire after two wooden spoon-winning seasons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.