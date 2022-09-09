A Canberra Capitals great is fielding calls from multiple sports trying to secure timeslots for new courts, but the ACT government insists there is not an indoor venue crisis in the region.
Fiona Hannan (nee Robinson) and her husband Andrew have given a new lease of life to one side of the old Mpowerdome in Fadden after it laid unused for four years.
It has been rebranded as The Dome and is reopening next weekend, with time slots already filling up and sports asking if they can be catered for.
She said they had been fielding inquiries since they opened their books in April, some five months before their reopening.
"We've had huge interest and our Facebook page has gone completely nuts," Hannan said.
"Sports are asking us if we have the right markings to host them but we can't have them all.
"But we've had huge inquiries from not just even sports, but school activity days, play groups, fitness groups, birthday parties, all sorts of stuff. It's a massive space.
"We haven't had a single government grant so far. Certainly we'll be looking for them moving forward to help to expand our programs."
One side of the facility features four brand new multi-purpose courts able to host basketball, volleyball, table tennis, wheelchair sports and an inflatable obstacle course. While the other side features four courts dedicated to futsal.
The Dome brings eight indoor courts online for Canberra, but the question remains, will it be enough?
Community sports across the region are calling it a crisis, as they are not able to keep up with demand, and are turning people away due to the lack of indoor court time available.
Basketball ACT has reached its "absolute capacity". It was forced to make community leagues tip off as late as 11pm for the last two weeks after the Canberra Gunners qualified for the NBL1 national finals.
Badminton ACT has also had issues finding court hours to accommodate its growing demand, and has been forced to turn people away.
And the union of all major sports, COMPS ACT, has been asking the ACT government for months to create a long-term plan for facilities in the region.
But the government dismissed claims it had reached crisis level.
A spokesperson from Minister Berry's office confirmed the government was working on the development of a new sport and recreation strategy, with a draft due by the end of the year.
"While the ACT government acknowledges the increased demand for indoor sporting venues across the territory, it is not at 'crisis' level," they said.
"The ACT government continues to actively engage with sport and recreation groups, including peak sporting organisations, to discuss their aspirations and requirements regarding future facility requirements."
The government pointed to new school facilities at Throsby, Evelyn Scott and Margaret Hendry as its action on the indoor venues shortage.
Along with five future facilities at government schools earmarked to be finished in 2024 and 2025.
But Canberra's COMPS chief executive Michael Brady disagreed, and said there was inadequate indoor sporting facilities in the region.
He said if the government continued down the schools path, there were issues around facilities being fit-for-purpose, access, safety and management of venues.
"It is our group's understanding that all indoor sporting organisations are under increasing pressures to find space and time to conduct their activities, events and competitions," he said.
"From the feedback of our sports that require indoor facilities, COMPS shares the view that there are inadequate indoor sporting facilities in the ACT.
"If the government is still giving some consideration as to how school-based facilities might facilitate participation and competition of community indoor sports, then we would make some observations.
"Firstly, we would welcome seeing the evidence from the ACT government that other Australian jurisdictions have trialed, then successfully implemented, the use of school indoor facilities for the purpose of sustained use by community sports."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
