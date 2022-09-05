The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's Bec McConnell finishes second overall in both UCI cross-country mountain biking World Cup courses

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:28am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Bec McConnell has finished second overall in the UCI World Cup's XCO and XCC. Picture by Aus Cycling

Canberra's Bec McConnell can lay claim to the title of second best in the world for cross-country mountain bike racing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.