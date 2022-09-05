Canberra's Bec McConnell can lay claim to the title of second best in the world for cross-country mountain bike racing.
The 30-year-old capped off her stellar season this weekend by claiming two second overall titles in the UCI World Cup's XCO and XCC disciplines in Italy.
Her journey to the podium began back in April after she won the first three rounds of the XCO in Brazil, Germany and the Czech Republic.
McConnell went into the final round in Val di Sole 64 points behind leader Anne Terpstra in the short course, but only closed the gap to 37 points when she finished 11th to secure second.
McConnell said the weekend's results gave her motivation to come back next season.
"I needed a lot to go really go right today to be in the mix to take the win," she said.
"I gave my best at every single race, there was some bad luck, some amazing performances and to finish second in the overall is amazing.
"I think winning World Cups takes a toll on you, and you have to learn how to win. I can go into the off-season with a lot of things to work on."
There were 50 points separating herself and first placed Terpstra in the Olympic race, but the Dutch cyclist did not race due to illness.
The Australian crossed in 19th to hold onto silver in the XCO, whilst third placed Alessandra Keller's sixth allowed her to leapfrog into first overall by race end.
The three-time Olympian managed six World Cup podium finishes across both disciplines this season.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
