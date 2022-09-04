Canberra Raiders Cup fans knew at half-time that the West Belconnen Warriors had secured their grand final ticket.
They led 40-0 in the first half, before they ran away with a 36-point win over the Woden Valley Rams during Sunday's major semi-final.
It all began in the seventh minute at Raiders Belconnen. Brandon Withers crossed for his first of the afternoon, next it was Thomas Bethke, then Ryan McQueen, then Mitchell Shaw, then Bayley Graham, and then Shaw and Withers again.
The Warriors walked into the sheds at half-time with seven tries behind them.
But it was a different story in the second, as the Rams held the home side to one try, and crossed twice themselves in Harrison Cannon and Scott Swanson to lessen the blow to 46-10.
Woden coach Billy Thomson said the first half was disappointing from his side but they would reset for next week's do-or-die match.
"They really jumped us hard in the first half and our reaction was poor. We fell off a lot of tackles and just couldn't get back into the grind of the game," he said.
"I thought we had a better intention coming out in the second half. So hopefully we can take something from that into next week.
"There was everything on the line for us today .... but next week becomes no tomorrow after you play, so there's a lot more desperation on the line.
"I'm looking to see change from these guys, to see if they're up for the challenge and I certainly think they're up for the challenge. Today was a bit of a learning experience for us, we'll put it in the cupboard and move forward."
The Warriors will have a week off before the grand final in two weeks, but the Rams are set to take on the Queanbeyan Blues after their dominant 32-14 victory over the Tuggeranong Bushrangers on Saturday.
The Blues are set for a major boost, with captain-coach Terry Campese confident he will be able to suit up.
The 38-year-old conceded during the week that Saturday's semi-final could be his last outing before hanging up the boots as he battles a quad strain.
But Campese woke up on Sunday with the belief he has at least one more game in him.
"I'm a bit wounded," he said.
"I copped a fair crack across the snow, so the face is a bit busted but the quad pulled up alright.
"I was a bit tentative to start but it warmed up and should be better next week.
"Hopefully I'll be able to start at 100 per cent, I'll be better for the run in the mind, knowing I have a game under my belt."
Campese spent the afternoon watching the major semi-final in Belconnen, taking notes ahead of next week's must-win clash against the Rams.
Canberra Raiders Cup major semi-final: West Belconnen Warriors 46 (Tries: Withers 3, Shaw 2, Bethke 1, McQueen 1, Graham 1. Conversions: Roberts 7) bt Woden Valley Rams 10 (Tries: Swanson 1, Cannon 1. Conversions: McDonald 1).
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
