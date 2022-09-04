The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

West Belconnen Warriors book Canberra Raiders Cup grand final ticket with 36-point thrashing over Woden Valley Rams

Isobel Cootes
Cameron Mee
By Isobel Cootes, and Cameron Mee
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:37am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The West Belconnen Warriors celebrate Ryan McQueen's try during Sunday afternoon's major semi-final. Picture by James Croucher

Canberra Raiders Cup fans knew at half-time that the West Belconnen Warriors had secured their grand final ticket.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.