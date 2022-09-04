The Canberra Brave are bringing the Goodall Cup back to the capital for the first time in four years.
The side ended their Cup drought on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 grand final win over the Newcastle Northstars in Melbourne.
Goals from Brave's Joey Hughes, Wehebe Darge and Casey Kubara proved the difference and ensured the side took home the double this year.
It adds to their H Newman Reid Trophy this season, after they finished top of the regular season standings.
But Brave captain Kai Miettinen said it was a surreal moment to be lifting the Cup again.
"I know what people may think, that we had a stacked team, but to get it to all come together ... I'm so proud of this group," he said.
"It was tough, we pretty much had two full years out of the rink.
"It was hard to get back into the swing of things, it was all systems go when we found out the season was going ahead."
Hughes struck first to give the Brave the lead 11 minutes into the game, before Darge made it 2-0 to end the first period.
Northstars' Francis Drolet made it a one-goal game in the second period before Kubara extended the Brave's lead once more to make it 3-1 in the final quarter.
Newcastle clawed back another in the dying stages of the game, with Robert Malloy scoring a power play goal.
It was, however, too little too late and the Brave lifted the Cup with a 3-2 triumph.
The last time the side won the Cup was in 2018, after they failed to make it past the semi-finals in the last Australian Ice Hockey League season back in 2019.
COVID-19 border restrictions had stifled the competition for the last two years, before it returned this year.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
