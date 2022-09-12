'He's in the best form of his career': Raiders' prop wins Meninga Medal by 22 votes

Joe Tapine is in the best form of his career, and he has the Meninga Medal to prove it.
The 28-year-old took out his first Canberra Raiders' best-and-fairest on Monday night with 44 votes in the final tally, 22 points clear of his teammate Jack Wighton in second place.
It's a stark improvement from the New Zealand international's fourth-placed finish in last season's medal race.
But it is no surprise in 2022. Tapine leads the NRL in post-contract metres by more than 100 metres, is second in offloads and is the only prop alongside two fullbacks in the top three players for most run metres this season.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said Tapine had developed into a great leader at the club both on and off field.
"He commands a lot of respect and his professional approach to his preparation and his game this year has taken him to another level," he said.
"He's in the best form of his career, we all knew Joe's capabilities and he's worked so hard to be achieving them.
"You can't deny his passion and commitment to the jersey, and his teammates. That's what I really respect with all my senior players and it's something I really respect with Joe. He's a protector, he protects his teammates, he's committed to his team and his on field performance is a great example of this."
The Green Machine took time out of their preparation for the knockout semi-final against the Eels at Parramatta on Friday night for two things on Monday.
They celebrated their late chairman Allan Hawke in the morning, where Raiders' players formed a guard of honour for his funeral, and came together at the NCCC for their awards night later on.
Stuart admitted it had been a busy 24 hours but said his side were taking it one day at a time for their six-day turnaround.
And honouring player's efforts was an important part of the season, as there was no greater honour for a coach than watching your senior players excel like Tapine had this season.
"There's no greater accolade in a sport than achieving the respect and vote of best player from your teammates," Stuart said.
"Our whole performance has come on the back of our senior players playing their best football."
Second rower Hudson Young finished third in the Meninga Medal votes on 19 points but did not leave empty handed on the night, after taking home the NRL Coaches' award.
Brad Schneider stepped into halfback for 10 games in the first half of the year for the injured Jamal Fogarty, and earned himself the Raiders' rookie of the year for his performance.
The award held extra significance in 2022, as it was renamed the Peter Mulholland rookie of the year to honour the club's former head of recruitment and development, who passed away late last year.
Meninga Medal - Joseph Tapine
NRL Coaches' award - Hudson Young
Peter Mulholland NRL Rookie of the year - Brad Schneider
Fred Daly club person of the year - Kate Gallegos
Geoff Caldwell welfare and education award - Harley Smith-Shields
Gordon McLucas junior representative of the year - Michael Asomua
NSW Cup player of the year - Peter Hola
NSW Cup Coaches' award - Ata Mariota
Jersey Flegg player of the year - Steven Numambo
Jersey Flegg Coaches' award - Loghan Lewis
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
