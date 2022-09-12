The Canberra Times
Joe Tapine wins Canberra Raiders' 2022 Meninga Medal with double the amount of votes to his closest rival

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 12 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 12:10pm
'He's in the best form of his career': Raiders' prop wins Meninga Medal by 22 votes

Joe Tapine is in the best form of his career, and he has the Meninga Medal to prove it.

