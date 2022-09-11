Joe Tapine says Hudson Young is a must-pick for Australia's World Cup squad.
But the man himself says Canberra Raiders star five-eighth Jack Wighton is the driving force behind him and the side's entire left edge.
Young's stunning season continued on Saturday, this time scoring the try that put the Green Machine ahead in its elimination final victory over Melbourne Storm.
He's made a habit of scoring important tries this season - scoring the winner in round one against Cronulla, as well as the leveller in their crucial come-from-behind victory over Newcastle.
It was his seventh try in his past five games and takes his season tally to 14 - drawing him level with left centre Sebastian Kris as the Raiders' leading try-scorer.
The Canberra Times revealed Australia coach Mal Meninga had his eyes on Young to be part of his World Cup squad at the end of the year.
Every week the 24-year-old stakes another claim for a plane ticket to England.
This week he scored through sheer willpower - beating Storm fullback Cameron Munster to a brilliant Wighton grubber.
Canberra prop Tapine felt Young was now a must-pick for Meninga.
"I think he is. He knows how to find the tryline. He's our top try-scorer. He's been playing solid this year and I hope he gets a little spot," Tapine said.
Young vowed he wouldn't let Meninga down if given the chance.
"It would obviously be a dream come true. It comes off the back of team performances. If I happen to get the call I'll take it with both hands," he said.
The Raiders' left edge has become a potent attacking weapon.
Kris and Young seem to be scoring tries for fun, while veteran winger Jordan Rapana has scored five in his past five games.
Young put it down to Wighton, who won the Dally M Medal in 2020.
The Canberra five-eighth has had another brilliant season and Young said his organisation of the left edge was the reason behind its potency.
"It comes off the back of Jack. He's a world-class player, Dally M a couple of years ago," Young said.
"I think he's had another massive season. The way he pulls us into line and keeps us on our job and keeps us focused. It just comes off the back of him."
Part of Young's job in the semi-final against the Eels at Parramatta on Friday will be to keep halfback Mitchell Moses and second-rower Isaiah Papali'i quiet.
Moses was crucial to Parramatta - highlighted by the Eels' qualifying final loss to Penrith on Friday night.
The Eels trailed 13-8 when Moses went off for a head injury assessment in the 60th minute. He did not return and Penrith won 27-8 in his absence.
Young was excited to face the Eels, who the Raiders lost an entertaining 28-20 battle against at Canberra Stadium in round 12.
But the Green Machine heads in off the back of five consecutive wins, including its final against the Storm.
"It's going to be another big challenge. That's what you pride yourself on - big games," Young said.
"As a kid you dream of playing in big games and it's going to be another challenge for us and we're going to be up for it."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
