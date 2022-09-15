Grace Maher is staying in green.
The 23-year-old is set to re-sign for her seventh season with her home town club Canberra United on Friday.
United coach Njegosh Popovich said it was fantastic news to re-sign the star midfielder.
"She's a local product, and local prodigy, who has been through the program in Canberra," he said.
"As a ball girl she broke her arm. Caitlin Munoz actually broke it with a shot, and then the following season at the age of 15 played in a championship-winning team. I think that's a great news story for us."
Maher has been integral to the club's success over the years, including its championship win in 2014 and premiership win back in 2016-17.
And she will be part of Popovich's plan to get Canberra back into the finals this season.
United has signed 14 players so far, Maher leading its midfield acquisitions.
Earlier this week the club re-signed Queensland goalkeeper Keeley Richards, who returns after a knee injury in February ended her 2021-22 A-League Women's campaign.
Upcoming midfield talent Emily Roach has also signed on. The 19-year-old has been impressing with Heidelberg United in the Victorian NPLW but remains uncapped.
Popovich said a number of international signings were in the works, too.
"We're looking at a couple of international players to strengthen our squad," he said.
"We're just going through some fine details to make sure that every box is ticked, but they will be exciting players for us."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
