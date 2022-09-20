The Canberra Times

Smith Family charity explores ways to revolutionise education support

September 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Smith Family has teamed up with the Department for Education to improve the way education support is provided. Picture supplied.

A ground-breaking new collaboration between the South Australian Department for Education and children's education charity The Smith Family could revolutionise the way education support is provided to students across the country who are experiencing disadvantage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.