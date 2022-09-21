The A-League Women's competition will be the first in the nation to have a women's standalone fantasy league, and it should attract viewers.
It's the leagues latest effort to get Australians, and ideally people from around the world, invested in the code.
It worked for the NFL in the United States. So why can't it work for the ALW? Or the A-League Men?
An estimated 40 million people in the US are participating in fantasy league football competitions, and several ventures have come from it, including multi-million dollar businesses, and the NFL adding elements to make games viewer-friendly for those playing along online.
It seems increased viewership, interest and investment from fans is what is driving the venture here.
Australian Professional Leagues chief commercial officer Ant Hearne said as much on Wednesday.
"We want to create opportunities for fans to connect with the A-Leagues in any way they choose, and the demand for fantasy and tipping competitions is huge," he said.
"This product helps fans to get more deeply invested in players and their performances, and helps fans to connect with one another to build social connections around the A-Leagues too.
"Having a standalone competition for Liberty A-League Women is an important part of our investment to grow engagement with the women's competition, particularly as we look forward to the FIFA Women's World Cup."
The closest thing in women's sport in Australia is the NRL's men's and women's "mixer" competition, the world's first mixed-gendered fantasy league that launched in August.
But a standalone league-licensed competition is unique to the ALW, marking the first time a fantasy league has been introduced for either of Australia's top soccer flights.
Users will be given a set budget to buy a 15-player roster from the ALW, ALM or both. Players will then accrue points each weekend for their starting XI based on goals, assists, clean sheets, tackles, key passes, interceptions, clearances and more.
There are prizes at stake on the platform when it launches for the ALW on October 12, with the objective to finish the season with the highest points tally in the public competition, or in fans own private leagues.
It comes as the A-Leagues tries to address viewership numbers across both the men's and women's games via re-negotiated broadcast deals with 10.
The ALW has undergone the most change between the two in recent years, with the country's top players moving into European markets for longer seasons and full-time schedules.
One re-negotiated deal faced criticism this month for 10 moving away from free-to-air television and shifting all of the 2022-23 ALW games to its streaming platform to attract viewers.
So can this latest venture draw people back? Time will tell.
But it seems it might, as a 2010 study found NFL and Major League Baseball fantasy league participation led to an increase in viewership, complemented it, and increased the value of advertising.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
