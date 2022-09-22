The Canberra Times
Opinion

Mathew Dickerson explains why subtitles appear automatically

September 22 2022 - 6:00am
TECH TALK

Picture by Tumitsu from Pixabay.

A couple of my children were home from University recently. Just like when they were young, I suggested a movie night.

