The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Despite appearances, UN speeches show the smaller players can shape world events

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated September 24 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

At times it can seem like it's the big players who dictate events on the world stage. As Foreign Minister Penny Wong observed in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the great powers wield huge influence in having the veto on the body's Security Council. That's a problem, because Russia uses that influence to abet its own violations of the UN Charter in support of its invasion of Ukraine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.