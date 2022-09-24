At times it can seem like it's the big players who dictate events on the world stage. As Foreign Minister Penny Wong observed in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the great powers wield huge influence in having the veto on the body's Security Council. That's a problem, because Russia uses that influence to abet its own violations of the UN Charter in support of its invasion of Ukraine.
Then, there's climate change, where the fate of the world is so much in the hands of major carbon emitters like the United States and China.
Where do the smaller players fit in, through all this?
There's plenty of evidence that they do wield influence. A lot, in fact, compared to their size. Take Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation that will become the first country to call for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty. Its president Nikenike Vurobaravu was set to take the historic step in an address to the UN General Assembly on Saturday morning. Australia, a major coal and gas producer, will have to take note of its Pacific neighbour's call.
Australia itself is exercising its agency in the increasingly unstable global environment. Senator Wong used her UN speech to call for the Security Council to make room for other "small and medium-sized" countries from Africa, Latin America and Asia. Australia is seeking a seat on the council, after raising concerns about the veto powers of permanent member Russia. She also drew attention to China, which has a "no limits" partnership with Russia, calling for it to exert its influence to end the war in Ukraine.
This all coincided with the anniversary of the announcement of AUKUS, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese marked the occasion by reaffirming Australia's commitment to the pact, while there are also reports that the US is considering expediting Australia's submarines to respond to China's growing influence in the Pacific. Right now, they do seem a concerningly long way from arriving.
This is all important, but it's heavy discussion for a Saturday, especially when there's a hugely important day in sport to enjoy. Of course, the AFL Grand Final is being played this afternoon - Geelong had built a considerable lead over Sydney at the time of writing. Later, the Penrith Panthers play South Sydney Rabbitohs tonight in the NRL, hoping to make it an all-western Sydney grand final and to defend their title against the Parramatta Eels, who booked their place last night.
And in case you missed it, the timeless, all class, tennis great Roger Federer played his last professional tennis match at the Rod Laver Cup in London this morning. It was an emotional and fitting end to his career, playing doubles alongside his rival and friend Rafael Nadal. In this author's opinion, the tennis world has just farewelled the greatest of all time.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.