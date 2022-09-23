Jeremy Cameron might've left the GWS Giants, but Buddy Franklin never came.
When faced with a choice between cross-town rivals Sydney and Geelong to win this year's AFL grand final, Giants chief executive Dave Matthews backed Cameron's Cats over Buddy's Swans.
Cameron played the first nine seasons of his AFL career with the Giants before making the switch to Geelong last year.
Now he's on the verge of his first premiership - but only if the Cats knock off the Swans at the MCG on Saturday.
Franklin, on the other hand, was looking for his third flag, having won two during his time with Hawthorn.
Infamously, he was widely tipped to join the Giants ahead of the 2014 season only to sign a nine-year, $10 million deal with the Swans instead.
Given that history, it's not surprising Matthews hoped Cameron and the Cats triumph in Saturday's decider.
"It's one of those things where you try to work out would you like Buddy Franklin or Jeremy Cameron to win?" he said.
"And on balance I'd like to see Jeremy Cameron win."
He won't get his way if new Giants coach Adam Kingsley's right though.
Kingsley felt the Swans' brand of football would be too good for Geelong - just.
He liked their "contest-based game" and felt their pressure around the football would be the telling factor.
It's a brand of football he felt the Giants could learn off as he looked to lead them back up the ladder after dropping down to third last this season.
"Sydney have had a wonderful season. They're a cross-town rival of ours. They're a really, really strong team, play a great brand of footy," Kingsley said.
"It's a real finals brand - competitive, contest-based game, which always stands up well in finals. Always.
"We can learn a lot from what they do. Personally, I think they'll win. Geelong are equally as good a team.
"I'm expecting a really close game, it'll be a really good game to watch, but I think the Swans just."
Kingsley said the Swans didn't need to win to make the Franklin deal a success.
Since his arrival they've made the grand final twice, losing both, and played finals in seven of his nine seasons in Sydney.
"I don't think so. The success of that deal will be measured through many different elements - both on-field and off-field," Kingsley said.
"I can't speak to the off-field value Buddy's brought to the Swans - I would suggest it's quite significant - certainly on-field they've been really competitive for a long period of time, almost every year he's been up here.
"They've got a wonderful opportunity, but as we know grand finals are really hard to win and one player isn't going to win for you.
"You need your 22 to each go out and perform. Buddy will be a key part of it, but he won't be the deciding factor."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
