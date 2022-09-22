The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

GWS Giants deal with ACT government close to being finalised

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Giants are close to finalising their deal with the ACT government. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The GWS Giants' deal with the ACT government isn't "too far away" from being finalised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.