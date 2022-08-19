The GWS Giants are poised to lose the keys to Manuka Oval, with the ACT government pushing to reclaim a host of significant venue schedule and sponsorship rights as part of a new AFL deal.
The Canberra Times can reveal the Giants and government are in the final stages of negotiations to continue their partnership, but both parties will feel the financial pinch when a deal is finalised.
It's understood the government is preparing to pay more than the $2.3 million per year it has spent on AFL content in Canberra for the life of the 10-year deal, with AFLW fixtures to be added to the three men's games every season.
The Giants are keen to extend the contract for another 10 years. But while the Giants are expected to bank extra cash, they will likely lose Manuka Oval naming-rights options, a host of logistical privileges and will no longer have the power to say no to other sports using the venue during the AFL season.
The Giants will play the last game of their $23 million, 10-year Canberra partnership when they host Fremantle at Manuka on Saturday afternoon.
It was hoped the fixture would be an opportunity to unveil a new multi-year sponsorship and performance agreement, but it's believed AFL negotiators have delayed the final tick of approval.
"A new, long-term deal with the ACT government is in its final stages of negotiation with all parties committed to continuing our successful partnership that brings elite AFL and AFLW games to Manuka Oval and grows the game at all levels throughout the ACT," a Giants spokesperson said.
"The Giants' partnership with the ACT government and more broadly the ACT community has proven to be a true success story for more than a decade.
"We are proud to be Canberra's AFL and AFLW teams and look forward to further building on this relationship for many years to come."
One of the most contentious parts of the Giants' initial deal was their free reign at Manuka Oval, which allowed them to generate extra revenue by selling the naming rights to the stadium and taking ownership of sponsor signage and the lucrative pourage rights.
Those were seen as opportunities for the Giants to offset the potential financial losses of playing at a venue with a 15,000 crowd limit, but it created friction in the Canberra sporting community.
The Giants also had the right to veto requests from other sports wanting use Manuka Oval between February 1 and August 31 every year, which resulted in the farcical situation of the ACT Brumbies needing the Giants' permission to use a Canberra venue for a Super Rugby 25th-year heritage fixture.
The Giants will be playing for the 30th time in Canberra when they face Fremantle looking to end a six-game capital losing streak.
This has been their worst season of overall results since 2014, but Canberra junior Tom Green, who emerged through the Giants Academy, said the chance to disrupt Fremantle's finals campaign added extra incentive.
"It's certainly been one of our motivations ... if we can cause any havoc to some teams that set themselves up for a big September," Green said.
Green has been one of the major success stories of the Giants' partnership with Canberra after he impressed in the academy system and GWS used pick No. 10 in the 2019 draft.
The Giants have also developed Josh Bruce, Jack Steele and Harry Himmelberg as part of their agreement to grow the game and foster talent in the capital region.
The Giants' women's side has also tapped into Canberra's player pool and AFLW fixtures will be officially added to the new partnership as part of the government's desire to promote as much women's sporting content as possible.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
