Canberra Cavalry lose pitching ace Steve Kent to Melbourne Aces

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:23am, first published 2:36am
Former Cavalry pitcher Steve Kent will play for Melbourne this ABL season. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Steve Kent might have joined the Melbourne Aces, but he still bleeds orange according to Canberra Cavalry manager Keith Ward.

