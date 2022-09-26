The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Just like magic: Cosentino set to bring national Decennium tour to Canberra Theatre Centre

September 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cosentino will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre on February 4. Picture supplied

The master of illusion, Cosentino has announced that he is bringing his national Decennium tour to Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.