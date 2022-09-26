The master of illusion, Cosentino has announced that he is bringing his national Decennium tour to Canberra.
Cosentino's first national tour in three years will be at the Canberra Theatre on February 4, with tickets going on sale on Thursday at 9am.
"The last 10 years have been incredible for me, both professionally and personally," Cosentino says.
"Australia really got to know me via Australia's Got Talent and since then, I have toured consistently to full houses across the globe, was the first Australian magician ever to create nine prime-time TV specials which have been screened throughout the world, have become a multiple best-selling author, and even had a feature in a Hollywood movie. What a ride it has been.
"My brand-new stage spectacular Decennium is a celebration of everything I have achieved over the last decade. All of the pieces in this show have been chosen for a reason as they represent a significant time and place within my career."
Decennium is a 90-minute stage spectacular, which was written, produced, and choreographed by Cosentino. It will see him perform some of his most death-defying escapes, mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic.
For tickets go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
