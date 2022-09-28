Remain vigilant about scams and unsolicited calls, emails and text messages.

Scammers often impersonate government and businesses. Never respond to requests to provide personal and account information, or access to your device.

Make sure you disconnect and make your own enquiries.

Never click on any links that look suspicious or provide passwords, personal or financial information

Consider subscribing to www.scamwatch.gov.au for the latest information about scams impacting our community.