The federal government is examining whether Medicare numbers could be changed for customers affected by the recent Optus data security breach.
It comes after the opposition called on the government to be tougher on cyber security and to reissue passport numbers for free.
Liberal leader Peter Dutton lashed out at the government, saying it had failed to notify the public of the data breach and suggested Optus should cover the cost of customers needing new identity documents.
"People should pay the fee and then seek to recover it either from a government level or from the individual level from Optus in due course," Mr Dutton said.
"Frankly Optus should meet the cost of that and I don't know whether that's something they've announced or not, but it's something they should if they haven't."
Mr Dutton also pointed blame at Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil for not acting sooner and being "missing in action".
Health Minister Mark Butler said he became aware on Tuesday that Medicare details had been included in the hack and noted the government was also looking at what passport information had been stolen.
"As I'm advised, we were not notified that among passport details driver's licence details and others, Medicare details had also been the subject of this breach," Mr Butler said on ABC RN.
"So we're very concerned, obviously, about the loss of this data and working very hard to deal with the consequences of that. But particularly concerned that we were not notified earlier and consumers were not notified earlier about the breach of Medicare data as well."
Liberal senators Simon Birmingham and James Paterson said people should not be made to wait nor pay to obtain new and secure personal identification.
"While Optus must take responsibility for what may be the largest data breach in Australian history, the Albanese government has a responsibility to help Australians take steps to protect their personal information and security," they said in a statement.
Optus revealed the data breach, which affected 9.8 million of its customers, last Thursday.
Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said passports had multiple layers of security and were still safe to use.
"Any costs associated with replacing documents, frankly ... it shouldn't be the commonwealth government or any other government that is bearing the cost of what is at its heart ... a stuff up by Optus," he told Sky News.
A class action following the data breach is under investigation, as cyber security experts warn Optus customers may now fall victim to scammers.
Meanwhile, the FBI is joining the Australian Federal Police in probing the alarming incident.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus revealed the international cooperation as the group behind the breach scrapped its ransom demand and claimed to have deleted the 11 million customers' records it scraped from the telco's website.
The attempt to force Optus to pay $US1 million ($A1.54 million) by Friday was apparently dropped hours after the group released a batch of 10,000 Australian customers' sensitive details on a data breach forum on the clear web.
The illegally obtained information includes passport, Medicare and driver's licence numbers, dates of birth, home addresses and information about whether a person is renting or living with parents.
The hackers said they would have alerted Optus to its vulnerability if the telco had a secure method to contact or a bug bounty.
Optus says it has sent email or SMS messages to customers whose details were compromised and apologised for the concern it has caused.
But it insists payment details and account passwords were not compromised as a result of the attack.
The privacy commissioner has urged Optus customers to be vigilant and not click on any links in text messages.
Meanwhile, some states have announced they will be assisting victims of the Optus cyber breach to get a new driver's licence.
Anyone applying for a replacement driver's licence number and card must be able to show they have been advised by Optus that they are at risk.
NSW
Victoria
Queensland
South Australia
ACT
Others
As of 8pm AEST Tuesday, Western Australia, Northern Territory and Tasmania were still to advise on their plans but are expected to follow the other jurisdictions.
There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
