The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Mark Butler says Optus hack victims could get new Medicare numbers

Gerard Cockburn
Nadine Morton
By Gerard Cockburn, and Nadine Morton
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government is examining whether Medicare numbers could be changed for customers affected by the recent Optus data security breach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Breaking News Reporter - National

There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.