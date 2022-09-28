The Canberra Times
Hundreds of Canberrans will need new driver licences after Optus data breach, but recent 'lucky change' will protect most from fraud

By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:35am, first published 4:40am
Business and Better Regulation Minister Tara Cheyne. Picture by Karleen Minney

A change to identity verification requirements made four weeks ago will mean most Canberrans who have been caught up in the Optus data breach will be spared from the greatest risk of their driver licences being used for fraud.

