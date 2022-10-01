The Canberra Times
Monaro send coach Frank Cachia off in style with NPL men's first grade grand final upset over Canberra Croatia

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated October 1 2022 - 11:34am, first published 10:30am
Monaro Panthers celebrate after defeating Canberra Croatia in the grand final. Picture by James Croucher

An 84th minute winner gave the Monaro Panthers a sensational 2-1 upset win over Canberra Croatia in the NPL Men's first grade grand final.

