The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Harsh privacy penalties essential for strong data protection: David Shoebridge

Gerard Cockburn
Sarah Basford Canales
By Gerard Cockburn, and Sarah Basford Canales
October 2 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens Senator David Shoebridge at Parliament House. Picture by James Croucher

Calls are growing for Australia to adopt harsher financial penalties against offending companies in the midst of the Optus data breach, with critics warning it could happen without disincentives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.