The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

The Echidna: Making money is not the same as making good political decisions

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
October 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smartest guys can do the dumbest things

First, without comment, a chilling sentence from The Times in London repeated in The Australian: "President Putin is set to demonstrate his willingness to use weapons of mass destruction with a nuclear test on Ukraine's borders, NATO is believed to have warned its members."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.