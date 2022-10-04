The Canberra Times
Antony Catalano's 'property ecosystem' expands with View Media Group purchase of proptech The Today Business

October 4 2022 - 1:05pm
Newly acquired by View Media Group, The Today Business provides digital marketing and tech solutions to connect real estate agents and vendors with property buyers. Picture by Getty Images

The View Media Group unveiled in August by Antony Catalano and Alex Waislitz, co-owners of media company ACM, has acquired leading proptech firm The Today Business.

