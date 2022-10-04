The Canberra Times
'Female field devices': Defence Department delicately describes new inclusive equipment options

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
Australian Army personnel on a training mission. Picture Department of Defence

A "hygiene pouch", "protective undergarment" and "a personal female field device" are among the creative ways Defence bureaucrats have described fresh uniform and equipment options "better suited to smaller frames" serving in the force.

