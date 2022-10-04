A "hygiene pouch", "protective undergarment" and "a personal female field device" are among the creative ways Defence bureaucrats have described fresh uniform and equipment options "better suited to smaller frames" serving in the force.
The Australian Defence Force announced on Tuesday it's rolling out more "purpose-designed" equipment as part of its Fit to Perform project to better serve diverse personnel.
Included in the range of additional equipment are smaller helmets and smaller field packs, along with more variation in combat body armour options to accommodate for different body types.
A "personal female field device", more commonly known as a "shewee", will also be developed and added to a field hygiene pouch, which can carry toiletries.
The 21st century military equipment will form part of a larger suite of more inclusive offerings in recent years, with smaller sleeping bags and protective "undergarments" designed to prevent breast tissue injuries, also being introduced.
Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite said the designs had been informed by user feedback and would help personnel succeed in the field.
"The new product designs were based on feedback from serving men and women and have passed rigorous field and lab testing," Mr Thistlethwaite said.
"User feedback and recommendations informed a range of prototypes that were trialled and tested across Army, Navy and Air Force.
"The growing range of new innovative products will support an advanced force for success on the battlefield."
In 2020, a freedom of information request by the ABC revealed internal presentation slides labelled an arrow to a women's groin "hygiene" and included a headline stating "a woman is not a scaled-down man".
It added that female skulls are smaller and "not as thick" and that a woman's body has a bust and a lower ratio of muscle.
The defence force's latest annual report showed women made up 19.7 per cent of its permanent workforce.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
