The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

The Optus data breach has put greater focus on cybersecurity. Here's how this Home Affairs organisation plays a role

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:59pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Hansford; Head of the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Centre at Canberra Airport. Picture: James Croucher

Ask Hamish Hansford what keeps him up at night, and he'll tell you it's the possibility of a catastrophic cyber incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.