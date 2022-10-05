A man in a motor vehicle has been extricated by firefighters after a crash at the intersection of Ginninderra Drive and Coulter Drive at Evatt.
ACT Ambulance, ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Policing attended the incident which occurred around 10.30am on Wednesday.
ACT Fire and Rescue had to cut open one of the vehicles to remove an occupant.
An Emergency Service Agency spokesman said the person was not trapped in the vehicle but it had to be cut open due to a "back issue".
According to emergency services, paramedics were assessing all of the occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash, who are all in a stable condition.
Roads in the area were briefly closed as the vehicles were cleared.
Emergency Services said roads has since reopened and paramedics treated and transported one male to hospital in a stable condition.
It is not known how the accident was caused yet.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
