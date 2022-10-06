Access to national parks and reserves across the ACT has been limited due to flooding and forecasts of heavy rainfall in the coming days.
Namadgi National Park Visitor Information Centre closed its doors due to wet weather until further notice.
Point Hut Crossing is closed, and further closures across parks and reserves may occur due to the weather conditions.
Stromlo Forest Park will also be closed from Thursday at 6pm to Monday at 6am due to moisture in the soil and incoming rain.
Swamp Creek in the Murrumbidgee river corridor has also flooded over Fairlight Road, while Uriarra Crossing also has water starting to flood over the road.
ACT Conservator of Flora and Fauna, Bren Burkevics, said this decision has been made for the safety of the Canberra community.
"We are advising all Canberrans to avoid these areas as we see heavy rain and extreme weather continue over the coming days and weekend," Mr Burkevics said.
"Flood waters can occur suddenly and without much warning, leaving you trapped or stranded if you are unprepared. Steer clear of low-lying areas such as creeks, stormwater drains or other causeways.
"If anyone is visiting our parks and reserves, please take all possible precautions to stay safe. This includes telling family or friends where you are going, take extra care around trees and other debris, and steer clear of low-lying areas such as creeks, stormwater drains or other causeways."
Stay up to date with road closures on the ACT City Services website, take care on roads, and follow all signage and alternate routes provided.
The impacts on the environment and assets will be assessed further over the coming days to reduce the risks to the community.
For up-to-date information on flooding and how prepare in an emergency, visit the ACT Emergency Services Agency website, follow @ACT_ESA on Twitter or like ACT Emergency Services Agency on Facebook.
The ACT Parks and Conservation Facebook page will be regularly updated with any additional closures.
For assistance in a storm or flood call the ACTSES on 132 500, in a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).
You can also contact Access Canberra for more information on 13 22 81.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
